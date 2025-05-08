Please wait...
Fox renews Animal Control and Going Dutch, cancels Rescue: Hi-Surf after one season

Going Dutch has been given a second season

US broadcast network Fox has renewed comedy series Animal Control and Going Dutch for seasons four and two, respectively, while opting to cancel Hawaii-set lifeguard drama Rescue: Hi-Surf after a single season.

Single-camera comedies Animal Control and Going Dutch, which are owned by Fox, will return as part of the 2025/26 broadcast season.

Animal Control, produced by Fox Entertainment Studios with production services from JAX Media, stars Joel McHale as an over-qualified, opinionated animal control officer with an almost superhuman ability to understand animals.

The series has been sold into more than 70 territories, including the UK (Channel 4), Australia (Foxtel, Binge), Canada (CBC) and New Zealand (TVNZ).

Going Dutch, also produced by Fox Entertainment Studios, follows a loudmouthed US army colonel (played by Denis Leary) who is reassigned to the Netherlands following an unfiltered rant.

Rescue: Hi-Surf, which follows the personal and professional lives of the heavy-water lifeguards who patrol and protect the North Shore of O’ahu, came from John Wells Productions and was coproduced with Warner Bros Television and Fox Entertainment.

At the time it was greenlit, just ahead of the 2023 writers’ strike in the US, Fox said it planned to build a franchise around the series.

Jordan Pinto 08-05-2025 ©C21Media
