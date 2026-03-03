Please wait...
Fox prescribes second dose of Best Medicine

Best Medicine

NEWS BRIEF: Fox Television Network has renewed Best Medicine, the US series adapted from British medical comedy-drama Doc Martin, for a 12-episode second season.

The US version debuted in January, with the premiere garnering 12.6 million cross-platform viewers, according to Fox. The series, about a brilliant surgeon who abruptly leaves his illustrious career in Boston to become the general practitioner in a quaint East Coast fishing village where he spent summers as a child, is produced by Fox Entertainment Studios, with Liz Tuccillo as executive producer and showrunner. Fox Entertainment handles worldwide sales.

