Fox prescribes a dose of Best Medicine to Sky, Talpa Network, TV4 and Yes

Sky in the UK and Ireland, Sweden’s TV4 and Talpa Network in the Netherlands are among a number of buyers to acquire Best Medicine, the US comedy-drama from Fox Entertainment based on UK series Doc Martin.

Pay TV channel Sky and its streamer Now began screening the series on Tuesday after it debuted on Fox Television Network in January.

The project, which is sold internationally by Fox Entertainment Global (FEG), was also licensed to TV2 (Norway), Syn (Iceland), Now TV (Hong Kong), Play Media (Belgium), Pro Plus (Slovenia), Yes (Israel), DIVA (Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Romania, Serbia and Slovenia), TV2 Media Group (Hungary), Cosmote TV (Greece), HRT (Croatia), NOS Portugal and Bell Media and Group TVA in Canada. Other deals are currently in the works, said FEG.

The US version is produced by Fox Entertainment Studios and counts Ben Silverman, Rodney Ferrell, Howard T Owens, Liz Tuccillo, Mark Crowdy, Philippa Braithwaite, Jay Karas and Tyson Bidner among its executive producers.

It follows brilliant surgeon Martin Best (Josh Charles) who leaves his prestigious Boston career behind to become the general practitioner in the quaint East Coast fishing village where he spent childhood summers.

The cast also includes Abigail Spencer, Annie Potts, Josh Segarra and Cree Cicchino and includes a guest appearance from Martin Clunes, star of the UK show.

Best Medicine, which is owned by Fox Entertainment, has been renewed for a second season, which is expected to air in the fall.

All3Media International’s UK original aired for 10 seasons on ITV between 2004 and 2022, produced by Buffalo Pictures in association with Homerun Film Productions. Propagate Content closed the deal to bring the series to the US.

“Best Medicine continues to resonate with broadcasters globally because of its uplifting storytelling and broad audience accessibility,” said FEG president Prentiss Fraser.

“The addition of Sky and this rapidly expanding roster of premier international partners demonstrates the powerful global appeal of the series and reinforces the growing demand for feel-good entertainment that delivers both heart and scale.”