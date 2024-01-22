Fox-owned MarVista sets up new production label Tideline Entertainment

Fox Entertainment-owned producer and distributor MarVista has established a new production label, Tideline Entertainment, focused on film and TV projects from unique and diverse storytellers from across the globe.

The new entity, led by MarVista’s executive VP and head of creative production Hannah Pillemer, is being formed to develop and produce features, indie films, limited series and other “cross-genre formats based on what best supports the creative vision of each story and storyteller,” said the company.

One of the first projects developed under the Tideline label is Ponyboi, a feature film from River Gallo that debuted over the weekend in the Sundance Film Festival Drama Competition.

The film follows a young intersex character forced to confront their past while running from the mob after a drug deal gone wrong.

Other titles being released under the Tideline banner include satirical thriller from director Amy Wang (From Scratch; Crazy Rich Asians 2); action comedy The BM from director Rachel Goldberg (Resident Evil); and coming-of-age drama Hurricane Summer directed by Lacey Duke (Queen Sugar).

In addition, the 2023 comedy feature First Time Female Director, which is directed, written and starring Chelsea Peretti (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, New Girl), will fall under the Tideline banner.

“The tideline is the mark left by the tide when it reaches its highest point. We envision the Tideline banner to be synonymous with the most impactful genre storytelling and the home for creators to be their authentic selves as they share their stories with the world,” said Pillemer.

“Under this vision, Tideline is already supporting exciting and important projects, starting with River Gallo’s tremendous film Ponyboi.”

“I have always believed that we must continue to build and evolve as a studio and storytellers, and now, as we celebrate MarVista’s 20th anniversary and our second year as a part of the FOX Entertainment family, our growth story continues,” said Fernando Szew, CEO of MarVista Entertainment and Fox Entertainment Global.

“Today we are proud to establish Tideline as our new in-house production unit, allowing us to emphatically broaden the stories we will bring to the world”.