Fox orders third instalment of Farmer Wants a Wife

NEWS BRIEF: US broadcaster Fox has renewed the local version of dating competition series Farmer Wants a Wife for a third season, set to premiere on March 20.

The show is produced by Eureka Productions, with principals Paul Franklin and Chris Culvenor serving as executive producers alongside Ben DeNoble, Jayne Parker and David Tibballs. Actor and author Kimberly Williams-Paisley is joining the third season as host.