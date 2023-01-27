Fox orders early renewals of The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers

Fox Entertainment has ordered renewals of long-running 20th Television Animation series The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers.

The three shows, which air on Fox’s Animation Domination programming block, have each received two additional seasons, continuing their long-time runs on Fox through the 2024-25 broadcast cycle.

The renewals represent seasons 14 and 15 for Bob’s Burgers, seasons 22 and 23 for Family Guy and seasons 35 and 36 for The Simpsons, extending its standing as the longest-running scripted series in television history.