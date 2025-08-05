Please wait...
Fox Nation renews docuseries God.Family.Football

Fox Nation has greenlit two new seasons of God.Family.Football

NEWS BRIEF: US streamer Fox Nation has greenlit two new seasons of sports-skewing docuseries God.Family.Football, with season three scheduled to premiere on August 7.

The show sees high school football coach Denny Duron return to lead the football programme he originated at Evangel Christian Academy in Shreveport, Louisiana. The renewal was announced by Gavin Hadden, senior VP of Fox Nation. The fourth season will follow in the fall of 2026.

