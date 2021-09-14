Please wait...
Fox Nation calls Cops again a year after show axed in wake of George Floyd murder

US broadcast network Fox News’ SVoD platform Fox Nation has greenlit a reboot of police observational documentary Cops, just over a year after Paramount cancelled the long-running series in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.

Cops, which first aired in 1989 on Fox, was axed by the ViacomCBS owned network when it came under scrutiny after the killing of Floyd in May 2020 due to its depictions of police brutality and the disturbing behind-the-scenes behaviour of officers.

Jason Klarman

The revived format will premiere on October 1 with four episodes, and more episodes will be made available on Friday nights.

As part of the launch, Fox Nation will offer all first responders, including police officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and paramedics, a one-year free subscription to the service.

Jason Klarman, president of Fox Nation, said: “Cops is one of the most iconic brands on television with an incredibly passionate fan base. We wanted to show our appreciation to all first responders by combining the launch with a free one-year subscription to give back in a small way to those who place their lives on the line every day to keep us safe.”

In addition to the revival of Cops, Fox Nation has commissioned a new slate of first responder-themed programming.

It includes 911: On the Scene, which goes behind the scenes with firefighters and paramedic, When Seconds Count, which will showcase dramatic footage of various rescues, and Protect & Serve, a series that will throw the spotlight on the good deeds and heroic actions of police officers.

The platform has also greenlit Answer The Call, based on the US charity of the same name, which will focus on the children of first responders who died in service.

ruthlawes
Ruth Lawes 14-09-2021 ©C21Media

