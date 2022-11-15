Please wait...
Fox, Mediawan in Finland scrub up local version of Master Cleaners

Danish cleaning competition format Master Cleaners (Det Rene Vanvid)

Disney-owned broadcaster Fox in Finland, soon-to-be rebranded as Star Channel, and Mediawan Finland have begun production on a local version of Danish format Master Cleaners.

The format originally aired on Danish commercial broadcaster TV2 and pits the most obsessive sticklers for cleanliness against their fellow perfectionists.

The Finnish version will consist of 10 episodes and will be hosted by Ellen Jokikunnas, with social media cleaning sensation Auri Kananen serving as judge.

The news comes after Mediawan Finland acquired local format rights to the show from UK-based Magnify Media earlier this year.

The rights have also been picked up by The Oslo Company (Norway); ITV Studios (France); Bildergarten Entertainment (Germany); HEUS (Netherlands); and Lotus Production (Italy).

The Walt Disney Company-owned Fox in Finland will be rebranded as Star Channel on January 6.

Nico Franks 15-11-2022 ©C21Media

