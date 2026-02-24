Fox inks first-look scripted production pact with Joe vs Carole creator Etan Frankel

LA-based Fox Entertainment Studios (FES) has struck a first-look deal with Etan Frankel, the writer and producer whose credits include Joe vs Carole, Sorry for Your Loss, Get Shorty, Shameless and Friday Night Lights.

Frankel will develop and produce a slate of scripted series under the newly inked deal, which comes after the writer-producer previously spent four years under an overall deal with Universal Content Productions.

FES, which sits inside US-based studio and network group Fox Entertainment, said the projects it will prioritise with Frankel span “premium drama, elevated genre storytelling, and distinctive, creator-driven series with global appeal.”

Frankel is currently in development with Netflix on Prism, a supernatural drama with Millie Bobby Brown attached as the lead. Frankel is attached as showrunner and executive producer to the project, which is produced by AGBO and counts Rachel Brosnahan among its executive producers.

He is the creator behind Joe vs Carole, the 2022 Peacock limited drama starring John Cameron Mitchell and Kate McKinnon, and was showrunner on the Facebook Watch drama Sorry for Your Loss. Frankel’s other executive producer credits include Get Shorty, Animal Kingdom and Shameless.

FES’s scripted TV slate includes Animal Control, Going Dutch, Best Medicine and upcoming religious drama The Faithful.

“Etan is an exceptional storyteller with a rare ability to blend emotional depth, sharp perspective and commercial appeal,” said FES’s head of scripted Hannah Pillemer. “He has built an impressive body of work across platforms and genres, and his voice, taste and leadership make him an ideal partner as we continue to expand our premium scripted slate.”