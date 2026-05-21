Fox Entertainment Studios signs first-look with Curb Your Enthusiasm’s JB Smoove

US-based Fox Entertainment Studios (FES) has struck a multi-year first-look deal with actor, comedian and producer JB Smoove and his production banner Alternate Side Productions (ASP).

Smoove, who is perhaps best known for his role as Leon Black in HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, will serve as a creative partner and exec producer on a slate of projects with FES.

Projects generated through the pact will be executive produced by ASP’s Rick Dorfman and Miles Grose, in addition to Smoove, while FES will produce.

Smoove was formerly a writer and performer on Saturday Night Live, while his other credits include Real Husbands of Hollywood, Mapleworth Murders and films Spider-Man: No Way Home and Barbershop: The Next Cut.

“JB brings an unmistakable comedic voice and a fearless, spontaneous energy that makes him a natural fit for the unscripted genre,” said Allison Wallach, FES’s head of unscripted programming.

“Together with Rick, Miles and the team at Alternate Side Productions, JB has a sharp eye for original concepts and an ability to connect with audiences in a way that feels fresh, energizing and highly entertaining. We’re excited to build a slate that fully taps into that original perspective.”

Smoove added: “Partnering with Allison and the Fox Entertainment Studios crew gives us the space to get wild with ideas, find the funny in real life, and bring some shows to the screen that people didn’t even know they needed yet. We’re going to have a lot of fun with this.”