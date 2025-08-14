Please wait...
Fox Entertainment Studios links with Bill Burr’s North Hill Productions on first-look pact 

Fox Entertainment Studios (FES) has struck a first-look deal with American comedian and actor Bill Burr and his North Hill Productions banner.

With the deal, FES will get a first look at scripted and unscripted content created by Burr and his producing partner Mike Bertolina.

North Hill and Fox Entertainment are currently in development on a half-hour comedy series, Earthquake, based on the life of the Massachusetts-born comic.

Burr’s production company, which he founded with Bertolina last year, has several other projects in development spanning scripted and unscripted formats, movies, animation and documentaries.

Prior to launching North Hill, Burr and Bertolina produced together at another company, All Things Comedy, which Burr had co-founded and Bertolina led as president and CEO. The company produced the Netflix comedy feature Old Dads (2023), written and directed by Burr, in addition to feature doc Patrice O’Neal: Killing is Easy, dark-comedy sketch show Immoral Compass and several stand-up specials.

“Bill Burr is one of the boldest, most original voices in comedy, and teaming up with him and Mike Bertolina at North Hill is exactly the kind of move that defines our studio,” said Hannah Pillemer, head of scripted for Fox Entertainment Studios.

“Fox has always been home for comedy that swings big, and at FES, we’re doubling down, championing creators with strong points of view who don’t play it safe.”

