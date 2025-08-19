Fox Entertainment Studios ups Bento Box’s Dana Tafoya-Cameron as Brett Coker retires

Fox Entertainment Studios (FES) has promoted Dana Tafoya-Cameron to executive VP and head of Bento Box Entertainment and animation as veteran Brett Coker retires.

In her new role, Tafoya-Cameron, who was previously Bento Box’s head of production, will lead the animation studio behind shows including Krapopolis, Grimsburg, Universal Basic Guys, Bob’s Burgers and The Great North.

Tafoya-Cameron has been with Bento Box since 2019 and before that did stints at Film Roman, Activision, Fox Family, Saban Entertainment and Marvel. During her tenure with Bento Box, whiPreview (opens in a new tab)ch Fox Entertainment acquired in 2019, she has played a key role in expanding its production operation and global footprint.

Coker, who has been with Bento Box since it was formed in 2009, has been president since 2023, when co-founder Scott Greenberg left the company.

In addition to Tafoya-Cameron’s promotion, FES has also named Netflix alum Michelle Huynh executive VP of studio content operations. Huynh was previously the global head of systems, workflows and technology at Netflix and before that held senior positions at NBCUniversal and Marvel Entertainment.

Tafoya-Cameron and Huynh will both report to Fernando Szew, president and head of FES. In addition to Tafoya-Cameron and Huynh, Szew’s senior management team also includes Allison Wallach, head of unscripted entertainment and Hannah Pillemer, head of scripted entertainment.

“These two proven leaders make our strong leadership team even stronger,” said Szew.

“With a world-class senior team now in place, we’ll leverage the power of Fox to continue building a modern content studio, where bold storytelling and innovative production come together to shape what’s next in entertainment.”

Szew also praised Coker for his run at Bento Box, stating that he is “leaving behind a legacy of creative excellence and outstanding leadership.”