Fox Entertainment Studios bolsters scripted ranks with former FX, CBS Studios hires

Fox Entertainment Studios (FES), the production and studio division of Fox Entertainment, is expanding its scripted team with the appointment of JJ Klein as senior VP of current for scripted entertainment and Brie Neimand as senior VP of scripted development.

Klein is joining from FX, where she was the senior VP of current series at FX Networks. During a 12-year spell with the Disney-owned cable network, she shepherded dramas, comedies and documentaries including The Bear, Snowfall and Better Things.

Prior to joining FX, Klein worked at Charlize Theron’s Denver & Delilah Films, Comedy Central, Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps Entertainment and Demi Moore and Suzanne Todd’s production company Moving Pictures.

Neimand, meanwhile, joins FES after serving most recently as senior VP of current programming at CBS Studios, where she oversaw a slate that included Criminal Minds: Evolution, Digman, Glamorous and Rabbit Hole. Before CBS Studios, she held exec roles at Fremantle, Mojo Films, Take Fountain Productions and Participant Media.

Both Klein and Neimand will report to Hannah Pillemer, executive VP and head of scripted entertainment for FES.

It has been a busy week of announcements for FES, which recently revealed it had signed a first-look deal with US comedian Bill Burr and his North Hill Productions banner.

FES also revealed earlier this week that it was promoting Dana Tafoya-Cameron to executive VP and head of Bento Box Entertainment and animation as Bento Box president veteran Brett Coker retires.

“With executives like JJ and Brie in these newly created roles, our scripted entertainment leadership team is locked and set to deliver creative that captivates and connects audiences globally,” said Pillemer.