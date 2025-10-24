Fox Entertainment invests in LA food company Chain to partner on content

Fox Entertainment in the US has taken an equity stake in LA-based food company Chain, which will see the pair collaborate on content.

The partnership, through Fox Entertainment’s Studio Ramsay Global, includes a first-look development deal through Chain Media and potential vertical video series via Fox’s recent investment in Holywater.

It also includes IP integrations through Fox’s portfolio of Gordon Ramsay series and its Bite entertainment platform, as well as ad sales and sponsorships with brands.

The agreement intends to help Chain expand its original IP, grow its team and event portfolio, and develop live experiences tied to Fox’s culinary properties.

“Investing in Chain furthers our digital storytelling and content creation strategy with this deep partnership in a winning business model, where viral events advance creative possibilities,” said Rob Wade, CEO of Fox Entertainment.

“Studio Ramsay Global’s far-reaching, growing culinary empire and unmatched digital footprint, together with Chain’s remarkable, proven impact, will strengthen, scale and deepen our connection to food fans everywhere.”

Chain was founded by BJ Novak, Jack Davis, Abe Burns, Byron Ashley, Michelin-starred chef Timothy Hollingsworth and Nicholas Kraft, who serves as chief creative officer.

The company began as a parking lot pop-up in West Hollywood serving homages to nostalgic chain restaurant classics. It has since collaborated with Paramount Studios for Scream VI and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and expanded into food festivals.