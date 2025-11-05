Fox Entertainment adds to audio interests by acquiring podcast outfit Meet Cute

Fox Entertainment is moving further into the audio space with the acquisition of drama-focused podcast studio Meet Cute.

The audio company, founded in 2019 by Naomi Shah and with backing from Union Square Ventures and Lerer Hippeau, specialises in shortform storytelling and has released more than 200 hours of original content since its inception.

Fox Entertainment said Meet Cute will serve as a “rapid-development content incubator,” increasing the speed to market for scripted video series and “soon-to-launch” unscripted shows.

With the deal, terms of which were not disclosed, Shah has joined Fox Entertainment as senior VP of operations and strategy, focused on AI innovation, IP expansion and entertainment technology.

Fox Entertainment has been on something of an investment spree in 2025, with several deals announced across audio, video and books.

Last month, it moved into microdrama with an investment in vertical video company Holywater, in addition to taking an equity stake in LA-based food company Chain and striking a wide-ranging deal with HarperCollins’ publishing imprint Avon A. In February, Fox Corp acquired podcasting network Red Seat Ventures.

“Innovation in digital storytelling is shaping the future of entertainment, and with Meet Cute we’re building a space where creators can move fast, take risks and shape what’s next,” said Hannah Pillemer, head of scripted at Fox Entertainment Studios.

“It’s a creative lab for storytelling – developing and testing new voices and IP in real time and connecting bold emotionally resonant stories to audiences everywhere.”