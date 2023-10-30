Fox, Bell strike content deal giving Canadian shows guaranteed US distribution

Bell Media and Fox Entertainment Global (FEG) have agreed a licensing and distribution deal that will see Canadian-produced shows launch on US broadcaster Fox and Bell’s suite of channels in Canada.

The deal covers English-language dramas and comedies, unscripted competition series and docuseries, with Toronto-based Neshama Entertainment producing the initial projects. Fox-owned MarVista Entertainment is a minority owner of Neshama, which also has a distribution deal with FEG.

Under the pact, projects will be commissioned by either Bell Media-owned broadcaster CTV or streamer Crave, while FEG, which is the international sales and coproduction arm of Fox Entertainment, will handle global distribution.

For Bell Media, the move will bring additional sources of financing to its projects at a time when Canadian broadcasters are contending with rising production costs and broader macroeconomic issues, including a slow advertising market.

It will also guarantee that some of its shows will receive distribution on a US broadcast network, which is relatively rare for Canadian shows.

Meanwhile, for FEG, which launched ahead of Mipcom 2022, the partnership is part of a wider strategy to move further into the international marketplace. Earlier this month, the company revealed development deals with three European prodcos: Newen Studios-backed Aux Singuliers, London-based Eagle Eye and UK prodco Clapperboard.

“Working alongside our production partners we look forward to continuing to expand our original content offering, working with Canadian creators and filming in this country, with guaranteed international exposure on Fox and beyond,” said Justin Stockman, VP of content development and programming at Bell Media.

Michael Thorn, Fox Entertainment’s president of scripted programming, added: “The high level of world-class talent in Canada makes this pact even more attractive, and Neshama and Bell shepherding these projects through the country’s proven production community allows Canadian content to have scale both locally and globally.”