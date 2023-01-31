Fox and Hulu reinforce alliance with in-season streaming rights partnership

Fox Entertainment has agreed a multi-year content partnership with Disney-owned streamer Hulu.

Under the deal, all Fox primetime entertainment programming, including The Masked Singer and Next Level Chef, will continue to stream on Hulu the day after its linear broadcast, while Fox and Hulu will share branding on all Fox-owned marketing assets.

“Our long-standing valued partnership with Hulu consistently generates impressive results,” said Rob Wade, CEO of Fox Entertainment. “Under this new deal, Fox solidifies its longer-term streaming strategy.”

In February 2022, the two companies made a pact that allowed Hulu to stream all out-of-season episodes of Fox unscripted and animated content.

The new agreement has been modified to encompass in-season streaming rights for Fox’s programming slate.

“This reinforces Hulu’s unique position in the streaming space – as the only SVoD service to carry next-day series from multiple broadcast networks,” said Joe Earley, president of Hulu.