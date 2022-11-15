Fox/Amazon exec Tal Yguado launches gaming venture Astrid Entertainment

Former Fox Network Group and Amazon Studios exec Sharon Tal Yguado has resurfaced with her own gaming venture that is looking to develop its own IP.

Tal Yguado, who left Amazon Studios in 2019 having built up its slate of fantasy and sci-fi titles including The Lord of the Rings, is now CEO and founder at LA-based Astrid Entertainment.

The company has said it has secured a “high” seven-figure pre-seed investment from a group of investors including NetEase Games, Stardom and Tower 26.

Tal Yguado told US video games website Polygon that she had shifted into gaming as the world of TV felt “a little safe, repetitive” and that she was looking forwarding to “pushing boundaries with a smaller team and more creativity.”

During her time at Amazon Studios, Tal Yguado served as head of television and head of genre programming, overseeing shows including The Boys, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Fleabag, Homecoming, Jack Ryan and Good Omens.

The senior media executive also served as head of Fox International Studios and global programming at Fox Networks Group (FNG), where she oversaw FNG’s original global scripted strategy and worked on The Walking Dead.