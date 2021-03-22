Four rise at Cream Productions

Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan producer Cream Productions in Canada has made four internal promotions to bolster its creative team.

VP of operations Patrick Cameron has been promoted to senior VP of operations and Shawn Gerrard has been upped to head of post-production, having previously been post-production supervisor.

Meanwhile, line producer Matt MacLellan and production manager Francine DiBacco have been elevated to supervising line producers. Gerrard, MacLellan and DiBacco will all report to Cameron.

In his expanded role, Cameron will work with CEO David Brady and president Kate Harrison Karman to manage the company’s day-to-day operations as well as ensure the production and delivery of Cream’s slate of projects.

Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan recently launched on Netflix and Cream Productions is currently in production on multiple series, including both The Story of Late Night and History of Sitcom for CNN and the recently announced Amazon project, All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs. Meanwhile, its new horror documentary Bathsheba is being helmed by an all-female creative team.

“This trio of promotions reflects our passionate storytelling and the unparalleled talent we curate and develop at Cream Productions. Gerrard, MacLellan and DiBacco’s in-depth knowledge of television and film, coupled with their enthusiasm and energy, will advance our commitment to creating exciting experiences for our clients and viewers,” said Cameron.