Four preschool series greenlit at Disney Junior, Alice’s Wonderland Bakery renews

Disney’s US preschool brand Disney Junior has ordered four new series and renewed Alice’s Wonderland Bakery for a second season.

Ayo Davis

Its slate of newly commissioned shows includes Hey AJ (Surfing Giant Studios), an adventure comedy about a seven-year-old girl with a curious and active imagination. The project is based on a series of books created by Martellus Bennett.

Disney Junior also ordered animated musical series Kindergarten: The Musical (Oddbot Entertainment), created by Michelle Lewis and Charlton Pettus. It follows five-year-old Birdy as she navigates new experiences while attending kindergarten.

RoboGobo, produced by Brown Bag Films and created by Chris Gilligan, follows a group of five adorable pets who are without a home until kid inventor Jax adopts them and gives them super-powered robo-suits.

Created by Paula Rosenthal and produced by Silvergate Media, SuperKitties tells the stories of four fierce and furry superhero kittens who are on a mission to make Kittydale a more caring place.

The greenlights were announced by Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis during the Disney Junior Fun Fest event. All the newly greenlit series are produced in association with Disney Junior.

A pair of short-form projects starring two of Disney’s most recognisable characters also received commissions. Disney Junior ordered Me & Mickey, a series of vlog-style video shorts featuring Mickey Mouse as he talks about everyday topics, and Winnie the Pooh (working title), a new musical short-form featuring Winnie the Pooh and his friends.

Previously announced titles on Disney Junior’s upcoming slate include Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Disney Television Animation), Eureka! (Brown Bag Films), Firebuds (Disney Television Animation) and Pupstruction (Titmouse).

Jordan Pinto 03-05-2022 ©C21Media

