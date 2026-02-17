Please wait...
Former Werner Film Productions MD Stuart Menzies joins VicScreen board

Stuart Menzies has been appointed to VicScreen’s board

Seasoned television executive and producer Stuart Menzies has been appointed to Australian funding agency VicScreen’s board.

Menzies was most recently MD of Werner Film Productions, now part of BBC Studios, a role he held from 2018 to 2025. His production credits include EP of the ABC commissioned drama, The Newsreader, Surviving Summer for Netflix and the ABC’s Crazy Fun Park.

Last year Menzies executive produced Knee High Spies and Goolagong for the ABC and coproduced the forthcoming 60Forty Films production of The Dispatcher for Apple TV.

Menzies’ leadership roles include various senior management positions at the ABC, including serving as the inaugural Controller of ABC2 (2010-2014), where he drove the commissioning of content for the network’s youth-skewing digital channel.

He joins current VicScreen Board members Nick Forward, Mitu Bhowmick, Andrea Denholm, Anne Jackson, Greg McLean, Tiriki Onus, Jenny Taing, Lisy Kane and President George Lekakis.

Natalie Apostolou 17-02-2026 ©C21Media
