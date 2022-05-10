Please wait...
Ex-Warner Bros exec Jeffrey Schlesinger launches Former Bros consultancy

Jeffrey Schlesinger, the former Warner Bros distribution executive who departed the company in 2021 after 37 years, has launched a strategic advisory company called Former Bros Media.

With the new LA-based firm, Schlesinger, who most recently served as president of Warner Bros Worldwide Television Distribution, will provide strategic advice and consultation for global media companies.

Its founding clients include Canal Plus, Dick Wolf Entertainment, Archie Comics and Genius Brands International.

Schlesinger said: “After spending the past four decades travelling the world, crafting complex agreements with free TV and cable networks, distribution platforms and AVoD/SVoD services in the rapidly evolving media landscape, I feel that Former Bros Media will deliver valuable insights, experiences and strategic advice to select companies.

“Over the years, I have worked across every form of media including distribution, production, coproduction, strategic planning and operations and am excited to have the opportunity to offer traditional and new media clients a single source of expertise to guide them in transforming their businesses, maximising their opportunities and reaching their strategic and operational objectives.”

In addition to the launch of the new company, Schlesinger has become an investor and advisor to several early-stage entertainment tech companies, assisting entrepreneurs in growing and developing their companies.

