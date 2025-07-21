Former Viacom18 COO Raj Nayak rolls out new venture in collaboration with Yaap Digital

Indian media veteran and former Viacom18 chief operating officer Raj Nayak has launched an IP incubator studio as part of a strategic partnership with Mumbai-based digital content and influencer marketing company Yaap Digital.

Nayak describes the new company – House of IP – as an event and entertainment IP venture studio, “committed to creating, curating, and scaling high-impact intellectual properties across entertainment, sports, music festivals, digital formats, and branded experiences.”

House of IP will incubate original IPs and collaborate with existing IP owners to offer advisory, brand building, content development and revenue opportunities.

Nayak is looking to pair his experience in storytelling with Yaap Digital’s understanding of online ecosystems and brand integration.

The company will have offices in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Dubai.

Nayak served as COO at Viacom18, the joint venture between India’s TV18 and US media giant Viacom, between 2017 and 2018. His previous roles include CEO of NDTV Media and executive VP of sales and marketing at Star TV.

More recently he launched House of Cheer, a digital platform and specialist service that works with businesses on culture, brand strategy, digital strategy and technology.

Nayak said: “At a time when content is fragmented, attention spans are shrinking, and brands are seeking more immersive and ownable experiences, the need for strong, scalable IPs is more urgent than ever.

“This venture is about building cultural properties that connect deeply with audiences while delivering real value to brands and platforms.”

Atul Hegde, founder at Yaap, said: “We’ve always believed in the power of IPs to build lasting brand equity. Partnering with Raj to launch House of IP is a natural extension of our vision.

“With his creative leadership and our digital-first DNA, we’re excited to co-create iconic, scalable properties that will redefine how brands engage with culture and communities.”