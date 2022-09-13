Former USG formats head Enrique Guillen lands at Estrella Media

LA-based Spanish-language media company Estrella Media has tapped former NBCUniversal (NBCU) exec Enrique Guillen as its chief content officer.

In the new role, Guillen will oversee the US and global content strategy for the company’s TV, streaming, digital, audio, events and digital businesses. His areas of oversight include development, production and acquisition across TV and film.

Reporting to CEO Peter Markham, he will also oversee international distribution, in addition to network and station programming, news, sports, digital content and studio productions.

Prior to joining Estrella, Guillen was executive VP of commercial strategy and international development at Universal Studio Group (USG), which sits under NBCU. He stepped down from the role in the spring after almost two decades with NBCU.

During his tenure at USG, Guillen led the team overseeing sales and production of NBCU-owned formats globally. He also headed up the team that developed and produced shows such as Supertitlán, which was USG’s first-ever Spanish-language series, and natural history production The Americas, produced for NBC and Peacock in associated with BBC Studios’ Natural History Unit.

Before that he was a founding exec at Universal Television Alternative Studio, where he served as executive VP of alternative development and production, overseeing development and release of titles such as World of Dance, Hollywood Game Night, The Wall and Titan Games.

Prior to joining the NBCU family of companies, Guillen was VP of development and production at Telemundo Studios.

Markham said Guillen will play a “prominent role in helping us plot our next phase of growth as the changes taking place in our industry present unprecedented opportunities for Estrella Media.”

Guillen added: “At the current inflection point of our industry, Estrella Media’s agility and array of content-making and distribution assets offer a unique opportunity to foster growth and create a domestic and international footprint across broadcast, streaming, digital and audio businesses.”