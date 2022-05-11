Please wait...
Former Sinclair exec Mike Angus joins TelevisaUnivision as US distribution head

US Hispanic media company TelevisaUnivision is continuing to bolster its executive ranks with the appointment of Mike Angus as executive VP of US distribution.

Mike Angus

Angus will oversee the distribution of the company’s broadcast and cable networks, in addition to its global streaming platform ViX. He will report to Michael Schwimmer, president of global platform strategy and revenue.

Angus joins from American teleco conglomerate Sinclair Broadcast Group, where he served as senior VP of distribution and network relations.

The appointment comes as Spanish-language media giant TelevisaUnivision, which formed earlier this year following the combination of Televisa and Univision, continues to grow its executive team and make several other significant moves.

This week, the Miami-based company revealed it had entered into an agreement to acquire the US Hispanic streaming service Pantaya from Hemisphere Media Group.

The deal, if approved by regulators, will bring Pantaya under the same umbrella as TelevisaUnivision’s AVoD service ViX, which launched in late March, and its SVoD platform ViX+, which will go live in the second half of the year.

ViX+ has inked multiple first-look deals in recent months with the likes of Propagate’s Spanish-language division, Propagate Fuego, Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez’s 3Pas Studios and Mexican-American star Salma Hayek Pinault’s Ventanarosa Productions.

It also recently launched a branded content studio, Así Studios, ahead of next week’s US Upfronts.

On the hiring front, the company hired former ViacomCBS Americas exec Rita Herring, who joined as senior VP of international distribution in April.

Jordan Pinto 11-05-2022 ©C21Media

