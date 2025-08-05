Former Repair Shop host Jay Blades charged with two counts of rape

Jay Blades, the former host of hit BBC format The Repair Shop, has been charged with two counts of rape, according to West Mercia Police.

Blades presented The Repair Shop for seven years before stepping down last year. He is due to appear in court next Wednesday.

The Repair Shop sees members of the public bring their treasured possessions and heirlooms to be fixed. It premiered in 2017 and was later bumped up from a daytime to a primetime slot and from BBC Two to BBC One due to its success.

The series won a National Television Award in 2023 and a Bafta for a royal special in the same year, which featured the future King Charles III.

Blades was an ambassador for the King’s Foundation and was made an MBE for services to craft in 2021. He rose to fame after setting up charity Out of the Dark to teach disadvantaged young people the art of furniture restoration, which brought him to the attention of TV producers.

He also previously hosted restoration series Money for Nothing, Jay Blades’ Home Fix and Jay & Dom’s Home Fix. In 2022, Blades was the subject of documentary Jay Blades: Learning to Read at 51.

Last month, Paramount-owned broadcaster 5 commissioned docuseries Jay Blades: A Country House Through Time (working title), which follows Blades’ earlier series East End Through Time, The West End Through Time and The Midlands Through Time.

Separately, Blades is also involved in a pre-trial review taking place today regarding a charge of engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour against his estranged wife Lisa Zbozen. He pleaded not guilty to the charge at a hearing last October.