Former Reel One Entertainment executive Lexi Lewis joins Cartel as dev director

US production, finance and management firm The Cartel has hired former Reel One Entertainment executive Lexi Lewis as its director of development.

Based in LA, Lewis will be responsible for development of the company’s independent feature films, studio feature films, television movies and independent television series.

At Reel One Entertainment, Lewis served as manager of creative development. Prior to that, she was an executive at Crown Media’s Hallmark Channel, where she developed over 50 movies and two series across its three networks. Previously, Lewis also spent time in production and development at the Upright Citizens Brigade.

The appointment comes after The Cartel has made a string of other hires, including Stewart Cavanagh as head of unscripted and documentary and Kim Mooney as manager for kids and family.

More recently it launched Cartel Studios International, a distribution company with operations based in LA and London.

The company’s titles include: Monsters of California, former Blink-182 star Tom DeLonge’s feature film directorial debut; Syfy’s upcoming series Day of the Dead; and seasons two and three of Shudder’s hit series Creepshow.

Eric Woods, co-CEO at The Cartel, said: “Her experience of overseeing a high volume of projects from development to production makes her a perfect fit to manage our growing development slate.”

