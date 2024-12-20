Former Passion Distribution exec Tom Burton resurfaces at Hearst Networks EMEA

Hearst Networks EMEA, formerly known as A+E Networks EMEA, has appointed former Passion Distribution exec Tom Burton as its head of commercial partnerships.

It comes after Burton recently left his role as senior sales manager for digital at Passion Distribution after six years with the Drag Race distributor, as reported by C21 last week.

Based in London, Burton will now lead the development and management of strategic commercial relationships for Hearst Networks EMEA across broadcast and digital media.

He will focus on driving revenue growth, expanding distribution and exploring new business opportunities. Burton joined the company this week.

Hearst Networks EMEA owns and operates factual entertainment brands The History Channel, Crime+Investigation, Blaze and Cosmo across the UK, Nordics, Benelux, Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Germany, Italy and Spain.

Its franchises include The Curse of Oak Island, The First 48 and History’s Greatest Mysteries, while its original commissions include The Hunt for Baltic Gold, Nameless Monsters and The Royal Kill List. It rebranded from A+E Networks EMEA to Hearst Networks EMEA earlier this year.

During his time at Passion, which he joined in 2019 as sales manager, Burton handled the finished and format rights to shows such as Drag Race, Robot Wars and Paradise Hotel to digital platforms in Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

He also curated and managed Passion’s direct-to-consumer streaming VoD and free, ad-supported streaming TV service Mech+, home of Robot Wars and original series Mech Mania.

The exec arrived at Passion from ITV Studios-owned Twofour Rights, which he rejoined in 2018 after a stint at TV research consultancy firm K7 Media.

He previously worked with Twofour on various productions before moving into sales with Twofour Rights in 2014.

“Tom’s proven expertise in driving commercial growth, developing innovative content strategies, and managing digital-first initiatives makes him a fantastic addition to the Hearst Networks EMEA team,” said Julie Mitchelmore, VP of product and commercial partnerships at Hearst Networks EMEA.