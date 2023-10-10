Former Paramount International president Annecchino resurfaces with own consultancy

Raffaele Annecchino, former president and CEO of Paramount International, has announced his new media and entertainment consultancy firm, Blue Ocean Media Partners (BOMP).

The move follows his exit from Paramount in June of last year, when he was put on leave from the company with immediate effect.

Pamela Kaufman subsequently replaced him in the newly created role of CEO of international markets, global consumer products and experiences at the US studio.

As president and founder of BOMP, Annecchino will offer clients expertise on corporate strategy, international expansion and partnerships.

BOMP will also represent a library of content, including movies, series, kids’ animation and factual programming, for distribution across streaming platforms, free-to-air channels and pay TV.

The new company has signed a strategic partnership with Spain’s Mediapro Group to expand its business portfolio across the Middle East. This will include broadcast services and new businesses from eSports to gaming.

“Our main objective is to support companies to achieve long-term growth and financial sustainability during these evolving times,” said Annecchino.

“We are thrilled to partner with Mediapro Group to boost the entirety of its business offerings in the Middle East, one of the most thriving markets globally.”

Tatxo Benet, CEO of Mediapro Group, said: “Annecchino’s extensive experience and transversal nature is a unique opportunity to strengthen the group’s presence in the Middle East.”

Annecchino previously oversaw all of Paramount Global’s media networks and related businesses outside the US, including Channel 5 in the UK, Telefe in Argentina and Network 10 in Australia, as well as its portfolio of international streaming products including Paramount+, Pluto TV and Noggin.

The exec jointed the company, then known as National Amusements, in 1997, having previously worked at Turner International, Cartoon Network and CNN.