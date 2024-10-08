Former Nelvana executive Athena Georgaklis to consult on Woodchuckchucks

Former Nelvana executive Athena Georgaklis has joined Happy Camper Média and Maki Média as a consultant on their coproduced animated series Woodchuckchucks.

It marks Georgaklis’ first consulting role since leaving Canadian kids’ content studio Nelvana, where she was VP, earlier this year.

Georgaklis will represent Woodchuckchucks at upcoming markets including MipJunior and Mipcom in Cannes later this month.

She is looking to connect with like-minded producers, distributors, and broadcasters who are interested in the preschool project, which follows twin woodchucks as they grow up at the family’s general store.

Season one of Woodchuckchucks (3×7′ + 4×3′) premieres on the marblekids YouTube channel late 2024/early 2025.

Georgaklis specialises in creative leadership, coproductions and financing and, at Nelvana, oversaw the development and production of multiple series in animation and live action with a team of over 300.

A former director of original content for Teletoon, Georgaklis commissioned dozens of series and has served on the board of several organisations and currently co-chairs the Youth Media Alliance.