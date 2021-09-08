Please wait...
Former NBC exec Phil Breman joins Mattel as VP of live-action series

US toy giant Mattel has hired former NBC exec Phil Breman as VP of live-action series.

Phil Breman

In this role, Breman, who has already taken up the position, is overseeing the development and production of all scripted and unscripted content for the company.

Prior to joining Mattel, Breman was VP of current series programming at NBC Entertainment, where he oversaw all creative and production elements of scripted drama and comedy series like The Blacklist and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Before NBC, Breman led live-action scripted series development for the Disney Channel, developing comedy series such as Good Luck Charlie and Liv & Maddie.

His career also includes working as a sitcom writer and producer on over 100 episodes of network television, including Paramount Television’s Raising Dad and NBC’s For Your Love.

