Former Left/Right exec Anneka Jones joins Maxine Productions to head development

Sony Pictures Television-backed Maxine Productions, the US prodco behind Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of TV, has hired former Left/Right exec Anneka Jones as executive VP of development and current.

The veteran unscripted exec is charged with growing Maxine’s development slate, driving sales and overseeing current series and feature productions.

Maxine, founded in 2022 by creator and producer Mary Robertson (Quiet on Set, Framing Britney Spears, The Circus), said it is in development on projects with Vox/New York Magazine, Rolling Stone, Buzzfeed and The Hollywood Reporter.

Its slate also includes an untitled project about the Alexander brothers, who are well-known real estate agents facing criminal allegations.

Jones joins Maxine Productions after two decades with Left/Right. She started at the company in 2006 as senior VP of development and climbed the ranks until being promoted to chief content officer in 2022.

During her tenure with Left/Right, she worked on shows including Showtime’s This American Life and The Circus; FX’s The New York Times Presents; and CNN’s The Murdochs: Empire of Influence.

She also worked on Apple TV+’s Gutsy, hosted by Hillary and Chelsea Clinton; Prime Video’s Game 7; HBO’s Celtics City; MTV’s Exiled; AMC’s Ride with Norman Reedus; PBS’s Frontline; and HGTV’s Hawaii Life, Caribbean Life, Mexico Life and Island Life.

Maxine’s other credits include The Fall of Diddy (Discovery/HBO Max), June (Paramount+) about country musician June Carter Cash, South Korea’s Adoption Reckoning (PBS’s Frontline) and Girls Gone Wild: The Untold Story (Peacock).

Robertson described Jones as a “dynamic, versatile executive and producer, capable of combining journalistic rigor with strong commercial instincts.”

She added: “Her addition marks a pivotal moment for Maxine, as we build on a wave of successes and invest in an ambitious non-fiction slate. I look forward to our next chapter together.”