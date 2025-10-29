Former ITVS digital channels director James Dolan sets up Beam Digital

YouTube and social video expert James Dolan, who has held senior positions at ITV Studios and Little Dot, has launched an advisory venture called Beam Digital.

His new shingle will advise organisations, rights owners and content creators on their own digital strategies and work with selected IP and brands to build out their digital presence, with a particular focus on YouTube.

Dolan has a decade of experience as a YouTube- and social video-first executive, half of it as digital channels director in the commercial arm of ITV Studios.

He led the digital content team at ITV Studios, overseeing the distribution and monetisation of a 90,000-hour catalogue and managing a portfolio of 140-plus digital and social channels. These ranged from single-IP brands such as Come Dine With Me, This Morning and Hell’s Kitchen to genre and thematic channels such as Our World, Our Stories and True Lives.

Dolan has also worked as a consultant. His recent projects include an extended period with All3Media International where, in addition to meeting a strategic brief for the business, he also created a detailed social media playbook and guidelines for international format licensees and broadcasters keen to get maximum value and engagement from their adaptations of The Traitors.

He has also worked with leading children’s producer Acamar Films, supporting the early launch of global preschool hit Bing on YouTube, which involved developing several local-language YouTube channels.

Beam will work with partners on creating a clear digital strategy and setting up and managing YouTube channels, mining libraries or re-packaging content and implementing activities that find and build communities.

Dolan said: “With the blinkers well and truly removed as to the opportunities on YouTube and social platforms, the content industry is experiencing a bit of a gold rush moment at the present – but we don’t want anyone to get burned.

“With changing business models, new ways of engaging audiences and a dropping off in TV commissions, there is growing unemployment in the traditional side of the content business. If we can help stem job losses by re-training people in production companies and distributors, for example, and simultaneously help meet the growing demand for expert digital channel managers, it’s a win-win situation for individuals, companies and the evolving industry as a whole.”