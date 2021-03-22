Former HBO, A+E exec Fred Medina dies

Television executive Fred Medina, who previously worked for BBC Worldwide, A+E Networks and HBO, has died after a cycling accident.

The exec, who lived in Miami, was on his morning bike ride last Wednesday when he fell to his death after trying to make it across the drawbridge over the Miami River as it was opening.

Medina had a long career in Latin American media and was most recently principal of media marketing and consulting firm Redline Advisors.

Before that he was MD for Latin America at BBC Worldwide, prior to which he held exec roles at Ole Communications, A+E Networks Latin America and HBO Latin America.

“Fred had an impressive track record in the world of television and media. We express our condolences to his family and friends,” Enrique R Martinez, chairman of the Latin American Council for Media Advertising said in a statement.