Former FilmNation TV exec Martin Rakusen joins 42 as chief operating officer

Los Angeles- and London-based management and production company 42 has tapped former FilmNation TV UK executive Martin Rakusen as chief operating officer (COO).

Rakusen will be responsible for running 42’s operations and business development globally, in addition to overseeing business affairs and production across its portfolio.

He will be based in 42’s London office and report to CEO and managing partner Josh Varney.

42 is currently in post-production on Chork by Shane Meadows and Next Life by Drake Doremus, and also in production on Your Fault, the sequel to the hit Amazon film My Fault.

Rakusen was previously COO of FilmNation TV UK, where he led all business, operational and financial activity while building and maintaining strategic partnerships.

Prior to joining FilmNation, Rakusen held roles at BBC Studios with responsibility for commercial leadership of the firm’s scripted activity. Prior to that he was COO of Shine International and director of commercial development for drama, kids and branded content at RDF, having started his career at the BBC.

Josh Varney, 42’s CEO, said: “Integral to 42’s DNA is providing a home for exceptional global creatives with impactful stories to tell – and having a top-class team to support us operationally and strategically is vital to delivering on that promise. Martin embodies all the qualities we’re looking for – he is insightful, with sharp commercial instincts and an impressive track record across all facets of our industry, from broadcast and production through to distribution. We’re confident he will be an asset to the 42 team.”

Rakusen added: “42 is renowned for its dynamic structure and has a high-held reputation in global management, alongside film and television production, so having the opportunity to join the company and work alongside both its London and LA teams is a real privilege.”