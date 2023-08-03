Former Evolution Media president Alex Baskin launches new prodco 32 Flavors

Alex Baskin, former president of MGM-backed production company Evolution Media, has launched his own shingle called 32 Flavors.

The LA-based outfit will focus primarily on unscripted programming but also look to expand into scripted TV, movies and podcasts.

Baskin, who serves as CEO of 32 Flavors, executive produced series including Vanderpump Rules, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and The Real Housewives of Orange County during his time with Evolution Media, which was acquired by MGM in 2017.

32 Flavors will serve as a coproducer on these shows, in addition to several other unannounced reality series and several feature films, including horror satire Skill House featuring Bryce Hall and 50 Cent.

Baskin played a key role in building Evolution Media’s slate of returning series prior to his departure last year. During his career, he has executive produced more than 50 series for streamers and broadcast platforms.

“This is a time of great upheaval in the business – but also a time of great opportunity,” said Baskin.

“Now more than ever, producers need to focus on the bedrock of content – strong storytelling with a creative filter. I’m eager to push the envelope with original content, fresh talent and forming new and meaningful partnerships.”