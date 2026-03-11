Former eOne/Lionsgate exec Gomez-Moriana rails against ‘safe notes’ with new outfit

TV and film executive Isabel Gomez-Moriana has launched a consultancy firm to provide creative guidance to writers, directors, producers and creative teams that defies the algorithm.

Creative development practice StoryNerve will partner with leaders and institutions to support projects at every stage of development via workshops and story-driven programmes.

Gomez-Moriana said: “StoryNerve was founded as a quiet rebellion against safe notes, trend-chasing, and stories stripped of the very nerve that makes them alive.

“This is a consultancy for creators who want to go deeper, strengthening their unique voice to make work rooted in honesty, risk, and emotional presence. At a moment when creative decision-making is increasingly shaped by speed, scale, and algorithmic pressure, StoryNerve offers tools to reconnect with instinct, deepen craft, and develop stories grounded in emotional truth and creative courage.”

Gomez-Moriana is a film and television executive turned creative consultant with more than 20 years of experience across Canada’s screen-based industries.

In her previous role as director of development at eOne/Lionsgate in Canada, she helped shape premium scripted series for the global market, collaborating with independent partners including LuckyChap, Pastel, and Freckle Films.

Her work focused on adapting award-winning novels and bold literary voices, including Margaret Atwood, Linwood Barclay, Robyn Carr and Jen Agg.

Previously, at the Canadian Film Centre, she led initiatives in partnership with the Tribeca Film Institute, NBCUniversal, Telefilm Canada and the National Film Board, supporting more than 300 projects, including the Oscar-nominated To Kill a Tiger.