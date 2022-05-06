Former DR drama head Christian Rank resurfaces at Fremantle’s Miso Film

Christian Rank, former head of drama at Danish pubcaster DR, has resurfaced at Fremantle-backed Nordic production company Miso Film.

Rank stepped down from leading DR’s scripted efforts in 2021 in acrimonious circumstances after three years in the role after production was halted on Rank’s Leonora Christina commission.

He is now joining Miso Film as head of development and producer. Starting in August, he will work on both local and international scripted productions, bringing in IP and building a roster of creative talent.

Prior to DR he was with commercial broadcaster TV2 where he was behind series including Rita, Norskov and Warrior. In his three years at DR his credits included When the Dust Settles, Cry Wolf and Borgen.

Peter Bose, CEO and producer of the Miso Film Group, said: “The decision to hire Christian is an important step in accomplishing Miso Film’s ambition of growing the company’s profile and fulfilling its huge market potential.

“The market has developed rapidly for several years, where streaming services and TV stations have increased the level of local content considerably. At the same time, the demands are higher than ever. Not everything performs well for the services, so there’s an increased focus on quality, originality and consistency from both streaming services and TV stations.

“Christian will strengthen our market position, and we are excited to benefit from his experience and highly professional competencies.”

Rank added: “The film and TV market is undergoing great changes and that places tough requirements on production companies. Miso Film is among the strongest and most ambitious production companies in Scandinavia, and their future goal of developing both local and international productions is both attractive and ambitious. I am excited for the strategic work and to create quality productions with my new colleagues at Miso Film, and not least to work with the creatives in the industry, who are vital to our work.”

Miso Film was founded in 2004 by Jonas Allen and Bose with bases in Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm. Among the latest productions are Lust on HBO Max, starring Sofia Helin, and Ole Bornedal’s feature film The Bombardment.