Former BBC Studios exec Rebecca Glashow named CEO of Tribeca Enterprises

Former BBC Studios exec Rebecca Glashow, who exited her role as CEO of BBC Global Media & Streaming at BBC Studios last month, has been named CEO of Tribeca Enterprises.

With the appointment, Glashow will oversee Tribeca Enterprises’ portfolio of companies including the Tribeca Festival, content arm Tribeca Studios, distributor Tribeca Films and production company m ss ng p eces.

Jane Rosenthal, the co-founder, CEO and executive chair of Tribeca Enterprises will now move to become co-chair of the board alongside chairman James Murdoch.

Glashow will begin the role on December 1, reporting to the board. Rosenthal, who co-founded the company with Robert De Niro, will continue to play a key advisory role to the Tribeca brand, and will be heavily involved in the upcoming 25th anniversary of the Tribeca Festival in 2026.

Glashow joined BBC Studios in 2020 as president of the Americas before being elevated to CEO of global distribution in 2022 and then to CEO of BBC Global Media & Streaming in 2023. Her role at BBC Studios was not replaced, and the company reorganised in the wake of her exit. Among those changes, BBC Studios said it would create a global content studio, to be led by Zai Bennett, CEO and chief creative officer of BBC Studios Productions.

“[De Niro] and I are so pleased that Rebecca is joining Tribeca as the new CEO in the next phase of our growth. She brings enormous commercial strength and a talent for thinking outside the box,” said Rosenthal.

“Next year marks a major milestone for us as we celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Tribeca Festival. It’s a synchronistic moment to welcome a changemaker like Rebecca and I am excited to partner with her as we look ahead to Tribeca’s continued evolution and the next chapter of our story.”

Glashow added: “I am honoured to step into this role for such a venerable event and platform that showcases creative voices and innovative storytelling in our vibrant and beloved NYC. I have long admired Jane, Bob and the undeniable impact Tribeca has made across film, television, immersive and gaming over the years. I am eager to contribute to Tribeca’s legacy, while shaping and growing our global community.”