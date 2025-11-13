Former BBC exec Marc Allen launches BlackRock-backed TV, film royalty acquisition platform Easttree Media

Former BBC executive Marc Allen has joined forces with private equity veterans Chris Helm and Markku Lonnqvist to launch a BlackRock-backed investment platform for acquiring income rights to TV and film content.

Income rights in film and TV are payments made to creators for the ongoing use of their work after its initial release, primarily through royalties and residuals. Based in the UK, Easttree Media is looking to acquire these rights from prodcos, studios, financiers and other rights holders, mirroring a trend already seen in the music industry in recent years.

Founded last year, Easttree is backed by funds and accounts managed by US asset management giant BlackRock, which partnered with Warner Music Group in 2022 to buy up stakes in music copyrights.

Royalty acquisition platform Easttree claims to have already completed multiple transactions involving TV shows, “establishing itself as a proven partner for rights holders seeking to unlock value.”

Allen brings experience from the entertainment space as a former production executive for the BBC, MD of Leeds-based True North Productions and chief operating officer of London-headquartered management and production company 42.

Helm previously served as chief financial officer of Hipgnosis Songs Funds, overseeing acquisitions of music catalogues. Lonnqvist, meanwhile, most recently served as chief investment officer at Hipgnosis Song Management and was previously a partner at Pamplona Capital Management.

Allen said: “Being able to provide such a service for such a broad range of talent, as well as sophisticated, high-value solutions for the world’s largest film and TV entertainment industry players, gives us a unique opportunity to work with creators, producers and platforms across the whole film and TV spectrum regardless of scale.”

Helm added: “Our vision is to approach film and TV participations through a fresh lens – bringing transparency, alignment and partnerships that serve talent.

“We’re firm believers that acquirers of music rights can scale, succeed commercially and still advocate for artists. We are bringing that same conviction to film and television, turning these income rights into a transformative new asset class.”

Paul Braude, head of the Direct Private Opportunities group at BlackRock, said: “Iconic film and television titles continue to attract audiences well beyond their initial release, and we believe these assets provide our clients with even greater choice to meet their investment needs alongside access to distinctive and durable source of returns.”