Former BBC commercial chief Bal Samra joins and invests in Big Deal Films

Former BBC group commercial director Bal Samra has invested in Dreaming Whilst Black producer Big Deal Films and joined the company as executive chair.

Samra will play a key role in shaping Big Deal’s expansion into the digital and audio space and developing creative and commercial partnerships, the company said. Financial details of his strategic equity stake were not disclosed.

The move comes as Big Deal Films looks to expand its operations, sharpen international growth plans and capitalise on the company’s growing momentum following last year’s second season renewal of BBC/Showtime series Dreaming Whilst Black.

During his three decades at the BBC, Samra was one of the architects of BBC iPlayer, helped create BBC Three and production arm BBC Studios and was involved in a number of international ventures including BritBox.

He also drove major commercial deals with partners including Netflix and Warner Bros Discovery while advancing the corporation’s digital and nations and regions strategy.

Founded by Dhanny Joshi and Thomas Stogdon, Big Deal Films initially set up as a talent management company in 2014, before Joshi and Stogdon decided to expand into the production space. It went on to receive investment from Channel 4’s Indie Growth Fund in 2021.

“As we look to scale Big Deal internationally and expand our footprint across platforms, it has been important to bring in leadership that not only shares our ambition but can sharpen it. Bal will do that,” said Joshi, co-founder and MD at Big Deal Films.

Stogdon, co-founder and creative director, said: “Bal brings a rare blend of creative empathy, has an eye for talent and a real commercial discipline, and his track record speaks for itself. We’re genuinely excited about what we will build together.”

Samra, who serves on the board at BAFTA and chairs the Finance and Commercial Committee, said: “I have huge respect for what Dhanny, Thomas and the team have built and I’m energised by their vision to take these stories to even wider audiences.

“It’s rare to find a company that’s so well connected to both the broadcast world and the creator community. Big Deal is rooted in digital, with the agility and creative instincts to bridge new talent with more established parts of the TV and audio landscape.”