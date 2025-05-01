Former Banijay UK chief Lucinda Hicks resurfaces as CEO of Sister Group

Lucinda Hicks has been appointed CEO of Sister Group, following the company’s decision to move operations out of the US to the UK.

Hicks joins Sister having stepped down as CEO of Banijay UK after 12 years with the firm in 2022. She was previously chief operating officer of Endemol Shine UK.

Having started her TV career in strategy and commercial development roles at Fremantle, Channel 4 and the BBC, Hicks joined Shine Group in 2010, initially as VP for global business development and then across several areas of the business including the Nordics, digital and as joint MD of factual prodco Dragonfly. Since 2022, Hicks has operated in an advisory capacity to several media companies including Sister and Channel 4.

Her arrival follows the October departure of former Netflix exec Cindy Holland, who had been Sister’s global CEO for around a year. With her departure, Sister’s board of directors opted to close its Los Angeles TV and film office at the end of last year and operate globally out of London.

The senior exec restructure was announced today by Elisabeth Murdoch, co-founder and exec chairman and Jane Featherstone, co-founder and chief creative officer, whose roles with the company remain unchanged.

Chris Fry, currently group chief financial officer and interim CEO, has been promoted to the newly created role of group chief operating officer in addition to his duties as CFO. Fry’s promotion is separate to that of namesake Chris Fry’s to MD at Sister London last month.

Fry joined Sister in 2019 as global CFO, after departing Endemol Shine Australia, the prodco behind local versions of MasterChef, Australian Ninja Warrior, Survivor and Gogglebox. As CFO at Endemol Shine Australia, he led the integration of the Endemol and Shine businesses in 2015.

Hicks and Fry will work closely with Sister London – the creative production arm behind acclaimed series including Black Doves, Eric, The Split and This is Going To Hurt – which continues to be led by Featherstone and its existing leadership team.

Sister recently increased its investment in Dorothy St Pictures, the prodco behind The Greatest Night in Pop, Pamela: A Love Story and the forthcoming Victoria Beckham docuseries (with Studio 99) for Netflix.

Other investments include those in British animation company Locksmith Animation (Ron’s Gone Wrong, That Christmas); new non-scripted TV and tech entertainment company Yes Yes Media from Richard Bacon, whose debut format Silence is Golden launches soon; and a partnership with London music venue KOKO.

In the US, Sister has invested in podcast studio Campside Media; Zando, the publishing venture from Molly Stern behind recent NYT Best Sellers The Butcher Game, Leather & Lark and Lights Out; Unanimous Media, Stephen Curry’s content studio, and AWA Studios, a comic book, film and TV studio.