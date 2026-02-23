Please wait...
Format People, Telltale Industries alliance aims to adapt audio formats in the TV & vodcast space

US-based consultancy The Format People (TFP) has inked a strategic alliance with UK prodco Telltale Industries to co-develop unscripted formats for radio, podcast/vodcast and TV.

Justin Scroggie

The new collaboration will see the two companies take audio concepts to other platforms with a focus on the US market.

TFP and Telltale’s first project sees them take over production of the BBC radio format Brain of Britain, with David Bodycombe (Only Connect) serving as series producer.

TFP’s output includes culinary format Chef in Your Ear, produced in 13 territories to date; while Telltale Industries produce audio titles such as Educating Daisy and Future Tense.

Justin Scroggie, chief creative officer, TFP, said: “Telltale Industries produce eye-catching audio-first stories with a focus on authenticity as well as entertainment and a commit to develop the IP across TV and other platforms, which aligns perfectly with our world view.”

