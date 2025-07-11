Format experts Helen Greatorex, Nathalie Wogue join Frapa advisory board

Format rights protection agency Frapa, now in its 25th year, has appointed Helen Greatorex and Nathalie Wogue to its advisory board.

Greatorex is acquisitions head at the world’s biggest distributor of formats, Banijay Entertainment, while Wogue is a globally respected format expert whose departure from Fox Entertainment Global was recently revealed by C21.

Greatorex specialises in identifying, developing and acquiring unscripted titles with global potential at Banijay Entertainment. She previously served as senior global development producer and, earlier in her tenure, held the format manager role, overseeing superbrands like Big Brother, Hunted and Temptation Island.

Prior to this, Greatorex spent six years as group acquisitions manager for Endemol Shine. She began her career at international media consultancy K7 Media.

Wogue is a content creator, developer and strategist, whose experience also spans format acquisitions, sales and partnerships. Most recently senior VP of global formats at Fox Entertainment Global, her resume includes management positions at Fremantle France, IMG Entertainment and Endemol France. She also served as president of the joint venture between Endemol and Mark Burnett Productions.

Held in high esteem across the formats industry, Wogue has acted as a consultant for many of the world’s leading format players, including Fox Studios, ABC Studios, Canal+ and RTL.

It comes after Frapa appointed Blink49’s Adam Steinman, Shimmer Media’s Pascal Dalton and Formatbiz’s Maria Chiara Duranti to its advisory board earlier this year.

Frapa chairman Phil Gurin, president and CEO of The Gurin Company/TGC Global Entertainment, said: “Frapa is reshaping itself for the future, as is demonstrated by the addition of these respected formats executives to our refreshed and revitalised board.

“Our intention is to continue to evolve with the times, fine-tuning our mission, services and purpose to ensure we offer our members the support they need to navigate an increasingly complex formats marketplace. With Helen and Nathalie, and their unrivalled reputations and insights, we take a further step towards achieving our new goals in this, our 25th anniversary year.”