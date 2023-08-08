Footballer Raheem Sterling kicks off new prodco Playmaker Films with Carly Cussen

England international footballer Raheem Sterling and music video director Carly Cussen have launched new creative production agency Playmaker Films.

The co-founders say that the label will specialise in producing branded content, advertising, and music videos, with an ‘entertainment first’ manifesto.

Chelsea player Sterling hopes to use the experience and contacts he has developed while being part of advertising campaigns by brands such as Burberry and Bottega Veneta.

Cussen, meanwhile, has worked with companies like Samsung, Disney and Pretty Little Things; and also directed pop promos for artists such as Ed Sheeran and Little Mix.

Sterling said: “Part of the day job (as a footballer) involves a lot of time on sets at video shoots for brands. Over time I was more and more interested in what was going on behind the camera.

“When it came to starting my own production company, Carly was the obvious choice. I can’t wait for the world to see what we’ve got up our sleeves.”

Cussen said: “Playmaker Films is a truly collaborative endeavour between myself and Raheem, as well as the amazing people that perhaps don’t get a mention in the headlines.

“There’s a real buzz about the place, what we are trying to do and we have some exciting projects in the pipeline. I can’t wait to kick off.”

Playmaker Films has also announced two in-house appointments. Royston Reeves takes up the role of strategist, having joined from JOE Media, where he worked as head of strategy.

He also spent almost three years at ITV as lead creative strategist, before being upped to head of creative.

Kem Ekundayo takes up the role of producer. She joins from JM Films, where she worked as producer and marketing coordinator.