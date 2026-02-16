Footballco joins creator-led content boom with new Riyadh production studio

Football media company Footballco has opened a new production studio in Saudi Arabia to boost the volume of its Arabic soccer-themed content in time for this summer’s Fifa World Cup.

The new facility in Riyadh will produce content for its local digital-first brands Yalla GOAL, Yalla Girl and Yalla Fans, as well as create branded content for commercial partners.

Footballco has hired two full-time creators for Yalla GOAL, Mohammed Bargat and Waleed Alshargi (aka Shargi), who have a combined following of 900,000 on their personal social media channels.

As well as the football-themed programming, Footballco is also readying a slate of 30 Ramadan shows, culminating in an Eid special.

Footballco is behind football brands including Goal, Kooora (Middle East), Calciomercato (Italy), Voetbalzone (Netherlands) and Spox (Germany). Its portfolio also includes football culture brand Mundial and women’s football platform Indivisa, as well as fan-focused brands such as Front Three, Fanzone in the UK and 1vs1 in Italy.

Andy Jackson, senior VP, Middle East at Footballco, said: “With seven national teams from the region set to appear at the 2026 Fifa World Cup – eight if Iraq qualify through the play-offs – these new facilities and increasing video output sets our brands up for success at a time where we know there will be an unprecedented demand for fun, creator-led video content.”