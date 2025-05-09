Please wait...
Food Network tucks into Super Mega Cakes with help from chef Duff Goldman

Super Mega Cakes launches on Food Network in June

Food Network in the US is gearing up to launch a cake building competition series fronted by chef and artist Duff Goldman.

Super Mega Cakes is produced by Lando Entertainment for Food Network and sees Goldman go up against six teams of the country’s best cake artists over the course of four days, all at once.

The series also features judges Sherry Yard and Amaury Guichon, who will chose each week’s most successful cake.

The six-episode first season launches on Food Network on June 16, with episodes available to stream on Warner Bros Discovery (WBD)-owned Max the day after airing.

“These life-sized sweet creations are unlike anything anyone has ever seen – there are cakes with holograms, cakes that float, even cakes that have cameras inside. Duff and these incredible cake artists pushed culinary limits in every episode, and we cannot wait for our viewers to see each masterpiece,” said Betsy Ayala, head of food content at WBD.

Nico Franks 09-05-2025 ©C21Media
