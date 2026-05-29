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Food Network goes straight to YouTube with Guy Fieri series Feast Club

Guy’s Feast Club with podcast duo Bobby Lee and Andrew Santino

Warner Bros Discovery-owned Food Network will launch its latest Guy Fieri-fronted culinary series on YouTube next month.

Four-part series Guy’s Feast Club will premiere on June 11 exclusively on Food Network’s YouTube channel.

Produced by Made In Network, the series will see Fieri serve up food and unfiltered conversation with celebrities and influencers.

“Guy’s Feast Club is all about bringing out-of-bounds bites and real deal dialogue to the table in a way we’ve never done before,” said Fieri.

Guests will include Bad Friends podcast hosts Bobby Lee and Andrew Santino, comedian Bert Kreischer, skateboarding legend Tony Hawk and basketball creator @Jesser.

“Guy’s fans span every platform, and by launching this new series on YouTube, we’re able to showcase a whole new side of Guy,” said Betsy Ayala, president of Food Network.

“Guy has a knack for connecting with anyone over anything – especially great food – and with unforgettable guests and plenty of laughs, he’s inviting fans to pull up a chair for a front row seat at the best table in town.”

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Nico Franks 29-05-2026 ©C21Media
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