Flying Bark ups Alexia Gates-Foale to exec director of content, expands team

Australia-based animation studio Flying Bark has elevated director of production Alexia Gates-Foale to the role of executive director of content for its growing global operations.

Gates-Foale joined Studio 100-owned Flying Bark in 2008 and has been a key player in the international expansion of the studio, which now has operations in Los Angeles, Madrid and Sydney.

In her new position, she will lead Flying Bark’s independent content strategy globally, driving the vision and production for original IP across kids and family, in addition to scripted originals under the company’s new indie label After Bark.

“I’m incredibly honoured to step into this role at such a pivotal moment for our company as we grow and diversify our business with new creative talent, producing partnerships and the expansion of production in Europe and North America. Flying Bark has always believed in the power and universality of crafting stories for local and global audiences and I’m excited to help lead the next chapter,” said Gates-Foale.

Gates-Foale recently produced the animated adaptation of Shaun Tan’s Tales From Outer Suburbia, co-commissioned by Australia’s ABC and screening on BYUtv in the US. Currently, she is producing Zac Power, an Australian animated feature film based on the iconic book series.

Her other producing credits include 100% Wolf, 200% Wolf, FriendZSpace, Maya the Bee Movie and Blinky Bill: The Movie.

Gates-Foale will continue to oversee client collaborations including Netflix’s forthcoming animated Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 and Minecraft series, as well as an animated Ghostbusters series for Sony and Netflix.

Flying Bark also recently hired Matthew Mupfanochiya as director of operations to lead operational functions across the studio’s three international locations, overseeing facilities, IT, people and culture, and production support.

In other news, Flying Bark has moved into live-action feature film production under its specialist film and television arm After Bark.

Partnering with producers Mad Ones Films and Minor Realm, the South Australian-filmed feature It’s All Going Very Well… is the first project to be officially released under the After Bark banner since the division’s launch in 2022.

The project is written, directed and led by South Australian actress Tilda Cobham-Hervey (I Am Woman) and follows an ambitious artist, 30-year-old Audrey, who works in a care home.